|
|
Phil Stanz
March 9, 1936 - August 15, 2019
Phil passed away after battling Mesothelioma for seven years. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 40 years. He was a supervisor in the data processing division.
He and his wife Sara recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Phil loved spending time with his daughter, Kirsten, son-in-law John Franceschi, and their three sons Anthony (Cori), Michael (Liv) and Ryan (Kirstyn).
He will be missed and remembered for his keen sense of humor. He was our Superman.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Oncology Center and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
There will be a Celebration of Life on September 29th, at the Vine Hill House from 12 - 3. Please email his daughter at
[email protected]
Donations may be made to the or the Mr. Music Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019