Philip Oppleman Temko
Philip Oppleman Temko, 95, passed peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa on December 19, 2019. Born September 30, 1924 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Samuel Abraham and Jennie Oppleman Temko, his family moved to Rocky Mount, North Carolina where he and his older sister, Beatrice, and his dog Bob, grew up. After graduating from high school, he served in the army from 1943 to 1946 as a combat soldier and in the army of occupation in Germany after the war ended.
He graduated from Columbia College with a B.A. in Humanities and from Columbia University with an M.A. in English. He met his future wife, Judy Lenske, in New York where they were both students. They married in 1949 in Oregon, finished their studies in New York, moved to the west coast and lived in Oregon, then California, for the next 70 years. After receiving his Ph.D. in 1964 in Philosophy from Stanford University, Palo Alto, Phil and his then family of five with a dog moved to Santa Rosa where he became a professor at the newly founded Sonoma State College. Phil enjoyed teaching philosophy there for the next 30 years. He also taught critical thinking and wrote many letters to the editor, as had his father-in-law, hoping to clarify difficult problems relating to civil rights and liberties.
He enjoyed music and books, the great outdoors; family gatherings at home and on the Oregon coast. He was a deep thinker, kind and compassionate and will be missed but remembered with much love by all his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Judy; his children, Wendy, Heidi (Bill Stack) and Danny (Rosie); his grandchildren Zak (Nicole), Sam, Ben, and Sonya (Issam); and his great-grandchildren Remy and Tessa.
Contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the Philip and Judith Temko Philosophy Scholarship at Sonoma State University, the National Immigration Law Center, 3450 Wilshire Blvd.108-62, Los Angeles, CA 90010 or another .
A memorial will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Congregation Ner Sholom 85 La Plaza, Cotati, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020