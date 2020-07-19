Philip R. Morphew

May 2, 1925 - June 25, 2020

Philip R. Morphew, age 95, made the decision to cut bait on June 25th, 2020.

He passed away peacefully at home as he slept.

Despite the long sheltering in place order both Family and Friends visited and shared their wonderful and upbeat memories with him.

This really touched him.

An ex navy man, Phil provided for his deceased wife Mary of nearly 50 years and their three children and enjoyed being a man of action up through his 80s.

He was a quiet, simple man who tried to instill in all of his children the importance of moving in the direction of the solution, rather than remaining in the problem.

"Keep your eye on the donut and not the hole," was one of his many favorite quotes.

He remained true to himself and was the master of his own fate and he did the best he could with what he had.

Phil will best be remembered for his enthusiasm for fishing, gardening, golf, sports and an overall love of nature and its beauty.

He drove to Alaska and spent many years in his 70s and 80s, driving solo to Beverly Mass. where his original family remained and thoroughly enjoyed himself.

He always wanted the best for everyone and made no excuses for the man he was.

Philip leaves behind three children; eldest Joyce McHenry, middle Susan Morphew and son Philip Morphew, along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren..

Dad would be the first to encourage those remaining to mark their experiences of him in anyway they desire.

Quiet private celebrations of his life in Sonoma County and Butte County will be on going.

Special thanks to his assistant Mary Douglass for her support when it was needed as the family appreciated this.

"Life is for the Living so Let's get it Going."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store