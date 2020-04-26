|
Phillip Carey Schneider
Phillip Carey Schneider, 87, passed away April 21, 2020, in Goodlettsville, TN. He is survived by his six children Bill, Rob, Greg, Doug, Brad and Shawna. Phil's entire life was spent as an educator. A Kansas state graduate, Phil taught P.E., science and math .Phil completed his master's degree at Stanford and later became executive director of the Sonoma County Council Office of Education. He was a field rep for the CTA and the NEA and later worked with CalSters . Phil was Lions club president and member in Cloverdale for over 20 years. Phil enjoyed art, books, fishing and all his loving family members. He will be dearly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020