Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cole and Garrett Funeral Homes, Inc.
127 North Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
(615) 859-5231
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Carey Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Carey Schneider
Phillip Carey Schneider, 87, passed away April 21, 2020, in Goodlettsville, TN. He is survived by his six children Bill, Rob, Greg, Doug, Brad and Shawna. Phil's entire life was spent as an educator. A Kansas state graduate, Phil taught P.E., science and math .Phil completed his master's degree at Stanford and later became executive director of the Sonoma County Council Office of Education. He was a field rep for the CTA and the NEA and later worked with CalSters . Phil was Lions club president and member in Cloverdale for over 20 years. Phil enjoyed art, books, fishing and all his loving family members. He will be dearly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -