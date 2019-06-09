|
Phillip "Phil" Copenhaver
Passed into the presence of the Lord on May 25, 2019, after a long history of heart disease. Phil was born to Carl and Genevie Copenhaver on January 17, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. Phil was the oldest of five siblings. The family eventually moved to Kenwood, CA in 1963. Phil graduated from Montgomery High School where he met the love of his life, Brenda Weidner. Phil enlisted in the US Army at age 18 and spent three tours in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he married his love and they settled in Santa Rosa. Phil leaves behind his wife "Bunny" of 42 years marriage, his son Matt (Jessica Shaw) and two granddaughters Amelia and Madelynn. Sisters Elaine (Harry) Neiman, Gail (Ken) Uboldi, and brother Dan (Robin) and many nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by his parents and brother Jim who left behind his life partner Margueritte French.
A celebration of life will be held on June 11, 2019 at the Veterans Cemetery, 4810 Midway Dr., Dixon, CA 95620 at 2:00.
