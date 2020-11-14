Phillip Gomes Alves

September 5, 1942 - November 8, 2020

Phillip was married to the love of his life Kathy Millard-Alves and lived a full life with her and his dog Bingo. He was father to five children, two step-children and had 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Phillip had a sweet tooth and you would often find him listening to the oldies, talking about the good old days. He could BS with anyone walking on the street, could get them fired up and laughing in just a minute about anything. He is going to be missed by his family and many friends. As for funeral services, we will not be having any, but will be having a party as Phillip would want after the Covid-19 concerns are over. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital ICU for their kindness and support.



