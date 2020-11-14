1/1
Phillip Gomes Alves
1942 - 2020
September 5, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Phillip was married to the love of his life Kathy Millard-Alves and lived a full life with her and his dog Bingo. He was father to five children, two step-children and had 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Phillip had a sweet tooth and you would often find him listening to the oldies, talking about the good old days. He could BS with anyone walking on the street, could get them fired up and laughing in just a minute about anything. He is going to be missed by his family and many friends. As for funeral services, we will not be having any, but will be having a party as Phillip would want after the Covid-19 concerns are over. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital ICU for their kindness and support.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 13, 2020
A very special man he was a very kind and caring friend. The thought of never seeing or talking to him breaks my heart.
Joyce lasa
Friend
November 13, 2020
My dad was born in Sebastopol at the old Palm Drive hospital. He was a resident of Graton for many years. One of the original Graton boys. I miss you already and love you so very much. You're daughter Sherri
Sherri Seaman
Daughter
