|
|
Phillip Ray Hulen
Phillip Ray Hulen, 79, passed away peacefully on November 2nd, 2019 in Santa Rosa. Phil was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.
Phil enjoyed a long career as a Certified Public Accountant. He had his own practice and had worked at several firms in Santa Rosa throughout his career. He enjoyed spending time with family and esteemed friends, his Bible study group, reading, golf and vintage cars.
Loved ones that will miss Phil until they meet again are his mother Rosemary Hulen; his children Cassie and Sean (Shelley) and their two children, his brother Tim (Bobbi), their three children and eight grandchildren, step children Valerie (Stan) Walker, their three children and ten grandchildren, Audrey Johansen (David) and Tony Johansen (Vanessa) and their two children, his uncle Halsey (Nita), close family friends Bhanu (Raju) their two children and their five grandchildren as well as his beloved dog Allison. Phil is also survived by Carolyn Flynn, mother of Sean and Cassie.
A celebration of life will be held this spring at his mother's home in Temple City, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020