|
|
Phillip Salazar, III
Our family is saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Phillip was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 27, 1959, to Felipe Jr. and Celina Salazar (nee Mueller) the youngest son in a family of six children. Phillip was an athlete, winning state wrestling tournaments, life-guarding, and playing baseball, a sport he truly loved and participated in throughout his life. He graduated from Manzano High School in 1977 and joined the Coast Guard and later the Navy.
Phillip spent many years working in information technology and was most recently the Technology Director for the Petaluma Unified School District Phillip made his home in New Mexico as well as Northern California for 25+ years and was a much-loved member of the Catholic Church community. He had a passion for helping others, working as a teacher at the Southwestern Polytechnic Institute and as a Deacon counseling young adults and families as part of his ministry.
Phillip is survived by his wife Starr and children Natasha and Kevin Clarke, Lauren and Steve Motzenbecker, and Christopher and Juliana Salazar; seven grandchildren Sophia, Agnes, Alathea, Georgia, Benjamin, Liam, and Joseph, his mother Celina and five siblings and by his large, loving extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Felipe Jr.
Memorial Service/Mass will be held Thursday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati) with reception to follow. A viewing will be held at Parent-Sorenson Mortuary on Wednesday, August 7th, 5-8 p.m. with a rosary service held at 7 p.m. A memorial will be held in NM at a later date. Please bring fond memories to share. He will be so missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019