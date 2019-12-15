|
Phyllis A. Millard
Phyllis A. Millard, born in Whittier, CA on January 11, 1935, quietly passed away November 28, 2019.
This amazing woman is survived by her husband of 36 years William (Bill) Millard, three children Barbara, Nancy Jo and Richard, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.
Her residences included Whittier, CA, Santa Rosa, CA and Gualala, CA.
Phyllis graduated San Jose State, where she met her late husband Richard M. Black, with a degree in Social Sciences. Phyllis enjoyed life as a mother, camp counselor, an award winning Camp Fire Girls leader, substitute teacher, arts director, one of the leaders of the Woman's Fellowship group at the Pioneer Congregational Church and many other services performed in life. Her greatest joys were brought by loving people unconditionally. Her love manifested itself by her skills in arts and crafts, cooking and baking, a warm shoulder and selfless opening of her home to many in need. Phyllis met Bill in 1983 at the "Singles & Pairs" dance group and the two have devoted their lives together ever since.
To Phyllis, her loved ones send her a final nippie.
A celebration and memorial of Phyllis's life will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis's name, if desired, may be made to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019