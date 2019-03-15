Home

Phyllis Dina Tsujihara


Phyllis Dina Tsujihara passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Petaluma, CA, following a short illness. She was born on December 10, 1950 in Petaluma to Shizuo and Miyeko Tsujihara. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her family. In her early years, Phyllis was a talented basketball player and enjoyed her time on the court. Later, she enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was watching sports or going on family trips. Phyllis could be found many days watching the Giants, Warriors and 49ers games. Phyllis also loved reading, doing crossword/jigsaw puzzles as well as watching Family Feud and CSI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma (https://www.stjoesonoma.org/foundations/donate-online/) or University of California San Francisco Cancer Research (https://makeagift.ucsf.edu). The family will be holding a private service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
