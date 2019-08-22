|
|
Phyllis Mae Stanley
May 27, 1931 - August 19, 2019
Santa Rosa City Schools (SRCS) award-winning retired educator and children's book author, Phyllis Stanley died at age eighty-eight. Stanley received teaching awards from SRCS and was also honored by Sonoma State University for being a "Teacher of Teachers" having trained forty-seven student teachers during her years with SRCS. Phyllis fought for and pioneered the teaching of Life Lab curriculum in SRCS and also taught courses on Teaching in Centers, The Peaceful Classroom and Thematic Teaching to teachers and to student teachers. As a published author, her two books, American Environmental Heroes and Elizabeth Terwilliger: Someone Special are in public libraries and school libraries across the nation. The former was named an Outstanding Science Trade Book for Children for 1997. Both books are written for young readers.
Stanley spent her teaching career in the primary grades (K to 3). Having taught in a number of other places in California, Phyllis and her husband, Charles, ultimately settled in Santa Rosa in 1971. Phyllis joined SRCS teaching first at Fremont and later at Proctor Terrace, from which she retired in 1991. While teaching at Proctor, Stanley fought with the school board to win the opportunity for all elementary schools in SRCS to teach Life Lab curriculum through the use of school gardens. She then taught teachers how to use the program thematically to enrich and deepen students burgeoning understanding of subjects as varied as math, science, biology, nutrition, art and poetry. Every school garden in SRCS and later Mark West Schools, Cotati-Rohnert Park, Roseland and Piner-Oilvet has roots in Stanley's vision.
Following her retirement, the Stanleys traveled extensively throughout the US and Canada in their RV and were regular participants on trips with the Oakmont Rovers.
Phyllis was politically involved all her life. During her years in Santa Rosa she was especially active in Educators for Social Responsibility and, later, with the League of Women Voters. While with the League, Stanley headed the committee which produced the prescient 2004 League report, Water Watch in Sonoma County.
Born in 1931 in Coffeyville, Kansas, Stanley lived in many cities around the country while her father served in or was contracted to the military during World War II. After the war the family settled back in Coffeyville for a time where Phyllis experienced a typical small town life. Following two years at junior college, she finished her undergraduate degree, in religious education, at Baker University. Later Stanley also earned a master's degree in education with an emphasis in primary grades.
Phyllis met Charles Stanley while attending the Iliff school of Theology, in Denver Colorado. They married in 1957 and Phyllis changed her emphasis from religious education to public school education so that she could teach anywhere Charles received his church appointments.
Phyllis passed away, peacefully, in her home in the company of family and cherished friends. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Charles, her daughters, Pamela Rees and Paula Grant (both of Rising Sun, Indiana), her brother, Gary Hall (Pueblo, Colorado), her niece, Marla Starr Hall (Mumbai, India), nephew, William Hall (Dusseldorf, Germany), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a large and loving extended family.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial service which will be held at Christ Church (United Methodist), 1717 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA. The inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that directed donations be made to the Elizabeth Terwilliger Nature Education Programs at WildCare at 76 Albert Park Lane, San Rafael, CA 94901 or to the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County, 467 Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019