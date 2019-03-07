|
|
Phyllis Mae (Robertson) Welsh
April 2, 1929 - March 2, 2019
Phyllis Mae was born to loving parents, Jack and Alice Robertson of Graton. The first of their two girls, Phyllis was proud of her Ross and Robertson heritage, coming from two of the pioneering families of the Green Valley in Sonoma County. Phyllis was an active child, teen and adult. She attended Oak Grove Elementary School, Analy High and Santa Rosa Junior College. At Oak Grove she was a Camp Fire Girl and played sports with the boys, especially baseball.
At Analy she played all sports, ran for class president in her sophomore year, only to be beaten by a young man named Warren Welsh! She joined Rainbow for Girls as a freshman and proceeded through the chairs to be a Worthy Advisor and later selected to be a State officer. She was commissioner of assemblies in her junior year and a cheerleader in her senior year.
She learned to drive and on her 16th birthday, she got her drivers license. Her parents bought her a baby blue '32 Chevrolet Convertible with a rumble seat so that she could take her friends with her. She loved to drive and was really very good at it. in 1958 when the Giants came to town, she adopted them as "her" team. As an adult, she would often load up the car and drive her friends down to San Francisco for a day trip and Giants game.
Phyllis was attracted to her classmate Warren Welsh and finally arranged a double date to the Melody Bowl on Santa Rosa Ave. to see Carmen Cavalerro on December 5, 1945. That was it; they were a couple, and married in the Sebastopol Congregational Church on February 13, 1949. They would later say that the church they were married in was replaced by a mortuary, the motel where they spent their first night was torn down to make way for a freeway, their first rental house was torn down and the hospital where their three children were born was replaced "BUT WE ARE STILL HERE!"
Their girls, Mischele Llynn (Micki) and Robyn Leslie were born when they lived in Graton. Their son, Ronald Lee, was born in the home they had literally built by hand at the site of the old Hall Road School. Warren dug the foundation and septic by hand. The roof was hand split redwood shakes from logs Warren fell and Phyllis cleaned the used bricks for the exterior and interior of the house. Warren planned the landscape and Phyllis drew the house plans.
They moved in June 1955, with not much furniture. Over the last 64 years they added a pool, tennis court and many garages. A gazebo was constructed for Granddaughter Sara's wedding. Their motto was "May our house be warm and friends be many".
They were both members of the Class of '47 of Analy High in Sebastopol and were honored in 1997 for keeping the class together and working on all the reunions.
Their children attended Oak Grove School, the sixth generation of the family to do so. Phyllis was Room Mother for 15 years straight, even when she was working full time at Welshingle Wood Products or the office manager for a chiropractor in Santa Rosa. She was a Blue Birds and 4-H leader teaching sewing and wood working. She received an award for "Mother of the Year" from Oak Grove and an Honorary Life Membership from El Molino High School PTA.
In the early "70's Warren started to collect antique cars so they joined the Horseless Carriage club, the Antique Car Club and were Founding members of the Redwood Empire Model T Club. They toured with these clubs and hosted an Annual Tour and BBQ with as many as 120 friends in attendance. Speaking of BBQ's, they hosted dozens of family reunions for the Ross, Robertson and Welsh clans, sometimes all together!
Phyllis was a third generation Past President of the Graton Community Club and a member of Chapter AJ of the PEO Sisterhood of Sebastopol. She was a president twice, held most of the offices, was a representative to International Convention in Winnipeg, Canada and was president of Redwood Empire Reciprocity, PEO.
Phyllis's favorite time of the year was Christmas. Each year her decorations became more elaborate, thanks in a great deal to the beautiful wooden creations made by her sister Nancy and her husband Al Hartmann. Warren often said if he stood still, she would decorate him too.
Phyllis loved to entertain; she often said that their home was best when filled with friends and family. Phyllis enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching in the evenings. She said she "listened" to a lot of television. Most of her family and extended family have some of her creations. She, like her mother, never made just one of anything.
As noted before, Phyllis was a true "diehard" SF Giants fan. She had four seats to at least 16 games a year. When the Giants won the World Series in 2010 it was a "dream come true". That they won again in 2012 and 2014, was the icing on the cake for her.
She was proceeded in death by her great granddaughter and namesake, Olivia Mae Langley in 2010, Warren's brother's, Harry, Harold and David, her sister in law Virginia Miller, her husband Jack and her nieces, Janis and JoAnne.
Phyllis leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Warren; daughter Micki and husband Don Davidson, their sons and grandchildren, Danny Davidson and Jennifer, their children, Garrett, Liam and Gracie, and Andy Davidson and Suzanne, their children Makayla and Steel, all living in Lake County.
Daughter Robyn and her Husband Bob Lefor, their children and grand children-Sara and Fred Langley, with Jack, Abby, and Adam; Matt Lefor with Austin and Robby all living in Arizona.
Their son, Ron L. Welsh and wife, Irene Turner with their children and grandchildren: Drew Welsh and Brooke, their children Ardyn and Maxen, Ian Welsh, and Sarah with Christopher, and baby Mac Welsh on the way!
Sister and brother in law Nancy and Al Hartmann of San Jose; and special sister, Anne Welsh of Phoenix; Meredith Welsh, mother of the Welsh boys; the first love of her life, her first cousin Loren Ross and his wife Shirley of Oroville, 17 precious nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews and oodles of great grand nieces and nephews, all who each received a remembrance from Phyllis at birthdays and Christmas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEO Scholarship that Phyllis established in remembrance of her great grandchild, Olivia Mae Langley. Please mail to:
The Olivia Mae Langley PEO Chapter AJ Scholarship Fund.
C/O Micca Gray 4633 Maddocks Rd., Sebastopol, CA 95472.
A memorial for Phyllis will be held at the Bridge Church at 301 Fulton Rd., Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019