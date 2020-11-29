Pierina V. Baroni
Passed away in Greenbrae, CA, November 22, 2020, beloved wife for 71 years of the late Emil J. "Jim" Baroni. Loving mother of Darlene Baroni of San Rafael and the late James John Baroni. Dear grandmother of Kevin Baroni of San Rafael and the late Rachelle Baroni. Beloved sister of Rose Burgin of Santa Rosa and Olga Pallo of Two Rock. A native of Petaluma, CA, age 97 years.
Pierini and her husband, Jim were well known in the area with their meat cutting career which began in 1934. They worked for several markets in the area and were partners in B&B Meat on Western Avenue, before starting their own ranch butchering business on Valley Ford Road. Pierina was a former member of the Sons of Italy and the Accordion Club. She and Jim were married at Church of the Assumption in Tomales on December28, 1941.
The family wish to express their appreciation for the fabulous care Pierina received at South Marin Health and Wellness Center in Greenbrae. Private family services were held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. The family prefer that memorials be made to your favorite charity
.