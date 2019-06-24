|
|
In Loving Memory
Psylvia Theresa Redus
June 24, 1964—March 31, 2017
As we celebrate Psylvia's 55th birthday, our deeply missed and beloved daughter, sister, auntie, step-mother and partner holds a huge place in our hearts. Psylvia's generous loving spirit, insightful intelligence, great beauty, creativity, love of nature, animals, music, and culture, her huge capacity for laughter and fun, as well as her love for her family are all strong in our memories.
We miss you
to the moon and back
Your Family
Mom, David, Rick, Jean, Jennifer, John, Eleanor,
Kerrie Lee, Kevin, Zella, Nemo, Ivan, Keala, Violet,
Maeve, Elliot, Olivia, Jess, Sandra and Jacqie
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 24, 2019