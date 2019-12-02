|
R. Wayne Patterson
August 18, 1937 - November 5, 2019
R. Wayne Patterson was born in Houston, TX and was raised in Atlanta, GA. He attended public schools in Atlanta and attended Georgia Tech, obtaining a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army as an officer and instructor in the Signal School from 1959 to 1962. He then worked at IBM, Matson Lines, and Kaiser Aluminum while concurrently earning an M.S. at UC Berkeley in Industrial Engineering/Operations Research in 1967. He attended Golden Gate University Law School, graduating with a J.D. in 1977. He was admitted to both the California Bar and the U.S. Northern District Bar in 1978. During the next several decades he was active in the law, both in private practice and as a consultant to the office of the Attorney General of the State of California. He became a resident of Santa Rosa in 2005.
Wayne was a passionate advocate for social justice, reforming parliamentary rules of order, and reform of the health care system. He had an almost insatiable appetite for news and current events, and was widely read on a number of topics, as well as a deep love of the opera and local sports teams. He also loved animals, and when he no longer could own a dog, he would volunteer to walk one of the neighbor's dogs.
Wayne will be missed by many friends, colleagues, and his many attorney friends in Sonoma County who would meet once a month to share their experiences over a glass of beer.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019