Racheal Patricia Clark
Racheal Patricia Clark, daughter, mother, sister, wife and cherished friend to many, was born to Pamela and Dave on February 12, 1981 in Rockford, Illinois. She passed away unexpectedly in Petaluma, California on September 18, 2020 at age 39. She will forever be remembered as the rock of her family and beautiful light in the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. Racheal grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Petaluma high school, Class of 1999. Her desire to make the world a beautiful place and help others look and feel their best led her to become of graduate of the Cinta Aveda Institute in San Francisco.
Racheal's life was her family. Her two darling boys Gavin, 9, and Grayson, 3, were the center of her universe. She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to raising her two young sons alongside her loving partner, Daniel. For 11 wonderful years their love story blossomed welcoming Gavin, followed by Grayson. Weekends were spent at Gavin's baseball games or cycling around beautiful countryside. At home, her beloved dogs, Maz, Yogi, Argo and Diesel and two cats were always waiting by the door. She also loved fishing with her beloved brother, Ryan. In 2019 the entire family took a long wished for trip to Italy; those memories will be forever cherished by her family.
Racheal was also a devoted daughter. Pamela was not only her mom but the two shared a unique bond and were each other's best friend. She loved her father Dave with all her heart and deeply missed having him near her to watch her sons grow. The loving bond she shared with her family was apparent as she always ended every meeting with "I love you" and a warm hug. Holidays and birthdays were Racheal's favorite times and she always made sure everyone had what they needed and felt at home. Her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will always remember these times warmly.
Racheal, our eyes will forever see your angelic face and smile, our ears hear your sweet melodic voice and our hearts will forever hold the love you shared unconditionally with those fortunate enough to have known you. Words will never be enough to express how we love you. Rest in Peace, sweet Racheal. Until we meet again.
A GO Fund Me account has been established to help Racheal's family during this unimaginable time. https://gf.me/u/yzzcx8
A celebration of life will be held on October 3, 2020 at Parent- Sorensen Mortuary 850 Keokuk Street Petaluma CA 94952 at 1pm.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.