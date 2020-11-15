Rachel Louise Solari

June 25, 1928 - October 15, 2020

(Rachel) Louise Solari was born and raised on a small farm in Green Valley, Sebastopol, in Sonoma County California. She was the second of two children along with her older brother Leroy, born to William and Lillian Fletcher. It was a sweet place to spend her childhood, often spent riding their farm horse Duke bareback on adventures throughout the valley.

Growing up during the hard days of the Great Depression perhaps imbued our mother with the quiet strength and fortitude she displayed when faced with life's hard challenges during the course of her 92 years. She possessed many other traits and values we admired in her; she was a sensitive, thoughtful, and kind person, with a deep and abiding love and appreciation for the beauty of nature and animals. She was also keenly attuned to the small details of life and valued simplicity in all things.

She met our father, Paul Solari, at Santa Rosa Junior College, and the two were married in Santa Rosa, California in 1951 after the completion of their higher education: Louise earning a teaching credential at San Jose State College and Paul a B.A. in History at U.C. Berkeley. She taught kindergarten in Santa Clara for one year before her busy married life began. The first twenty-five years of marriage were characterized by frequent moves as they followed Paul's career path; first, around the United States with their growing family in tow. They lived in a variety of homes including Berkeley, Stockton, and Concord in California, as well as Omaha, NE and Creve Couer, MO. Louise had her hands full with five children (David, Sandra, Julia, Ronald and Paul) when in 1968, the family made a life changing transatlantic move to England. This nine year settled period in England during her children's growing up years was an unforgettable time and a place she dearly loved.

In 1977, Louise once again orchestrated the daunting task of moving the family household – this time, back to California where they settled in Kentfield, Marin County. Louise and Paul had a second residence in Salem, Oregon for several years, where Paul worked for Agripac. There, Louise had more time and freedom to pursue some of her interests including volunteer work, nature photography, long walks with the family dog, and badminton at which she excelled and made some lasting friendships. Back at home in California, grandchildren, and later a great-grandchild graced her life and gave her much love and joyful times as their "Nona".

She passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020, at last rejoining her belated husband on his birthday. In later life, she faced some health challenges, but never one to complain, she handled all of them with grace and stoicism. Louise was a rare, wonderful person and is deeply loved by all her family and friends and will live on in our hearts and memories. We are deeply grateful to our sister Sandra and the caregivers who took loving care of both our parents during the last years in their home. We also wish to extend thanks to the staff at Sutter Hospice of Marin who provided such compassionate care of our mother for the final six months of her life. She was preceded in death by her brother, parents, and husband Paul of 67 years. She is survived by her five children, her six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Louise and her husband both requested cremation and that their ashes be comingled and buried at Louise's family plot in Green Valley, Sebastopol, CA. They also requested a private family gathering, which will take place next spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Sutter Hospice of Marin or the Marin Food Bank.



