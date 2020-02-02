Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Raffaele Fiorentino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
35 Liberty St.
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raffaele Fiorentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raffaele G. Fiorentino


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raffaele G. Fiorentino Notice
Raffaele G. Fiorentino
Passed away on January 29, 2020 in Santa Rosa at the age of 59 years. Devoted son of Mafalda Fiorentino of Petaluma and the late Gennaro Fiorentino. Beloved brother of Elvira Fiorentino and Caterina Fiorentino (Dominique Toulon). Adored uncle of Julian Toulon. Loving nephew of Walchiria Ceraldi, Michele Ceraldi, and the late Antonio, Paolo, Giuseppe, Mario, Angelo, and Nicola Ceraldi; Giuseppe Fiorentino, Caterina Fiorentino Lombari, and Lucia Fiorentino Guida. Survived by numerous cousins in Italy and Ohio.
Raffaele was born in San Francisco and moved with his family to Petaluma at the age of 16 years. He graduated from Casa Grande High School and completed the machinist journeyman program at SRJC. Over the course of his career, Raffaele worked for Stero Company in Petaluma, Lockheed in San Francisco and finally Pioneer Engineering in Santa Rosa. He was active in the machinist union as a delegate for aerospace workers. In his spare time, Raffaele enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for animals and was instrumental in placing people with Guide Dogs for the Blind as well as training and fostering service dogs. Raffaele was always willing to give of himself: he grew his hair out for many years and donated it to Locks of Love to help children in need. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to the Visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be held on, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Entombment to follow at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma. The family prefers memorial contributions to Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, P.O. Box 249, San Mateo, CA 94401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raffaele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -