Raffaele G. Fiorentino
Passed away on January 29, 2020 in Santa Rosa at the age of 59 years. Devoted son of Mafalda Fiorentino of Petaluma and the late Gennaro Fiorentino. Beloved brother of Elvira Fiorentino and Caterina Fiorentino (Dominique Toulon). Adored uncle of Julian Toulon. Loving nephew of Walchiria Ceraldi, Michele Ceraldi, and the late Antonio, Paolo, Giuseppe, Mario, Angelo, and Nicola Ceraldi; Giuseppe Fiorentino, Caterina Fiorentino Lombari, and Lucia Fiorentino Guida. Survived by numerous cousins in Italy and Ohio.
Raffaele was born in San Francisco and moved with his family to Petaluma at the age of 16 years. He graduated from Casa Grande High School and completed the machinist journeyman program at SRJC. Over the course of his career, Raffaele worked for Stero Company in Petaluma, Lockheed in San Francisco and finally Pioneer Engineering in Santa Rosa. He was active in the machinist union as a delegate for aerospace workers. In his spare time, Raffaele enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for animals and was instrumental in placing people with Guide Dogs for the Blind as well as training and fostering service dogs. Raffaele was always willing to give of himself: he grew his hair out for many years and donated it to Locks of Love to help children in need. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to the Visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be held on, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Entombment to follow at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma. The family prefers memorial contributions to Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, P.O. Box 249, San Mateo, CA 94401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020