Ralph A. Herrera

1934 - 2020

Ralph Augustus Herrera passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, in Sebastopol. A long-time Sebastopol resident, Ralph was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on July 7, 1934 to Josefa del Monte and Rafael Donatello Herrera. He immigrated to the United States as a child, settling in New York City.

He joined the Army in 1954, where he served as part of a diplomatic corps in Munich, Germany. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Alice Graves, and obtained his Business degree from Pace University. He and Mary Alice moved to California, where they raised four sons, and he launched his career in retailing.

A family man, idealist, and an enormous tease, Ralph was also an ardent soccer fan. His wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Alice, predeceases him. He is survived by his sister, Diamela Wetzl, his four sons, Mark, Geoffrey, Brian, and Matthew; his four daughters-in-law, Deanna, Sally, Christina, and Liz; four grandchildren, Simone, Zoe, Wynne, and Benjamin; eight adored nieces and nephews, and numerous relatives in the Dominican Republic.



