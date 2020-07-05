Ralph Carmody

July 9, 1922 - June 22, 2020

If you didn't know Ralph Mervyn Carmody than you missed knowing one of the great ones! Ralph passed away after a short illness on June 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Monte Rio, just short of his 98th birthday. Born on July 9, 1922 in rural Petaluma, Ralph was the son of Matilda and Ralph Lyle Carmody, and brother to Dorothy Eickmeyer of Tuolumne, CA. Ralph is survived by sons Don (Frances) and Jim (Wendy), Grandchildren Hannah (Keith), Dan, Bret (Marisa), and Kaitlin, and Great Granddaughter Maya and numerous nieces and nephews in California, Washington state, and North Carolina.

Ralph was a descendant of Rebecca Nutting, a 16-year old travelling by covered wagon from Missouri to California in 1850 to eventually settle in Bloomfield. Ralph attended Petaluma High School, where he was Student Body President in 1940. He went on to attend Cal-Davis, where he ran the 440 on the track team. In 1942, Ralph enlisted in the US Navy and was trained in the emerging new science of RADAR. On his first day at the Norfolk Naval Station, VA in 1943, he met the love of his life, Dorothy (Dotti) Dildy of Walstonburg, NC.

At the end of the War, the happy couple moved to San Francisco, where Ralph worked for Pac-Bell for the next 32 years as an installation foreman and eventually as a cable engineer. In 1977, Ralph and Dotti moved permanently to the fourth fairway of Northwood Golf Club, and the rest is history. They enjoyed many, many years of golf, travel, bridge and deep friendships. Dotti predeceased Ralph in 2013.

Because of the COVID-19, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Ralph's name to the Monte Rio Fire Department and the Guerneville Senior Center.



