Ralph J. Pierleoni
Ralph J. Pierleoni, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor, passed on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jackie.
Born in Clyde, NY on May 29, 1929, Ralph attended local schools where he excelled at sports (ultimately being inducted into his high school's Sports Hall of Fame). After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Ralph pursued a career in the semi-conductor industry and, as a result, traveled the country – even to Mexico City and Singapore – with his ever-growing family along for the journey. Once the children were grown, a love of sailing led to a decision to shed land and live for many years on the 42' sailboat "Fantasy". After moving to Sonoma County, sailing and cramped quarters gave way to watching high school football from the sidelines, visiting with friends and lots of family gatherings.
Ralph is survived by his second wife of four years, Carol, his children Carol (Mike) Bundock, Linda (Steve) Galletti, Rick (Barbara) Pierleoni, Kim (Bob) Abbott, Tim Pierleoni and Steve Pierleoni. Ralph was the proud and loving grandfather of 14, great grandfather of ten.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on May 18th at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Shamrock Park Community Center, 6418 Old Redwood Hwy, Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should be made to North County Hospice and/or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019
