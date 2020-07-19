Ramona Carol McDonald
August 18, 1929 - July 11, 2020
A devoted mother, she worked as a Real Estate Agent, enjoyed gardening, floral arranging and provided flowers for St. Eugene's in her early family life. She loved children, animals – especially cats, and travel with her sister and
dear friends. Survived by sons Greg and Steve, daughter-in-law Katherine Siri McDonald, and nephew David. Preceded in death by sons Robert and Mark, their
father Adrian, parents Clarence and Caroline (Schmidt) Selby, and sister Ruth Shepardson. Private services, St. Rose and Calvary Catholic Cemetery.