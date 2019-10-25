|
|
Ramona De Luna
October 1, 1937 - October 21, 2019
Our loving mother Ramona De Luna passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She has gone to live with the Lord and reunite with our father Gregorio De Luna. She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her nine children and family; Gregorio De Luna, Jr., Luisa (Cenobio) Ruvalcaba, Inez (Ruben) Sierra, Ene (Ruben) Martinez, Eva Favila, Lucia De Luna, Irma (Lewis) Munoz, Pedro (Tere) De Luna, and Antonia (Ryan) Churchill. And twelve grandchildren: Cenobio Jr, Ivan, Diego, Catalina, Kevin, Marisa, Victoria, Sophia, Athina, Melanie, Tina and Maritere.
A rosary will take place this Friday at 6pm with the funeral mass on Saturday at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Windsor. A celebration of life will follow in the church hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019