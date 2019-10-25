Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Windsor, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Windsor, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona De Luna


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona De Luna Notice
Ramona De Luna
October 1, 1937 - October 21, 2019
Our loving mother Ramona De Luna passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She has gone to live with the Lord and reunite with our father Gregorio De Luna. She will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her nine children and family; Gregorio De Luna, Jr., Luisa (Cenobio) Ruvalcaba, Inez (Ruben) Sierra, Ene (Ruben) Martinez, Eva Favila, Lucia De Luna, Irma (Lewis) Munoz, Pedro (Tere) De Luna, and Antonia (Ryan) Churchill. And twelve grandchildren: Cenobio Jr, Ivan, Diego, Catalina, Kevin, Marisa, Victoria, Sophia, Athina, Melanie, Tina and Maritere.
A rosary will take place this Friday at 6pm with the funeral mass on Saturday at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Windsor. A celebration of life will follow in the church hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now