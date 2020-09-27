Randall Craig Fowler

July 14, 1948 - September 3, 2020

The world has lost a very special man. Randall (Randy) C. Fowler passed away due to complications of Crohn's disease. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of six years, Phoeurn (Poon) Pho Fowler.

He is also survived by the family of his late wife, Jomar Lococo (1948-2011): Michael/Janice Holland, Larry/Kathy Lococo, Judy Lococo/Tony Gambardella, and Anne/Greg Martin. He was endeared to his nephews and nieces: Marisa (Patrick), Torin, Lauren, Siena, Anthony (Chloe), Dante, Marco, and Vinny; and grandnephew Finn and grandniece Lena.

Randy was born July 14, 1948 in Alhambra, California. He spent his childhood in southern and central California. He entered the Marine Corps, serving honorably and valiantly in the Viet Nam War for three tours of duty as a Forward Observer, hiding in the hills and jungles, guiding in air strikes and artillery. Through his efforts, he achieved the USMC rank of Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor; Purple Heart with two Stars; Combat Action Ribbon; Presidential Unit Citation; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Vietnam Wound Medal.

Following military service, life's journey included providing security in the Saudi Arabian oil fields; employment with the Veteran's Administration headquarters in Washington, D.C.; and ultimately serving at the San Francisco Veteran's Center as a pioneer in the then-new PTSD program. His career continued with the Marin and Sonoma Vet Centers as an expert counselor, saving the lives of many Vietnam Veterans suffering from severe PTSD.

Randy was an adventurer, outdoorsman, and highly-skilled summit skier, who traveled the world helping others.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, a small, private memorial was held.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Vietnam Veterans of America, 19 Stetson Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904.



