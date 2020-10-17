1/1
Randall "Johnny" Foreman
Randall Murray Foreman was born and existed on legal documents, but Johnny Foreman lived. Johnny spent the vast majority of his life in Bellflower before moving to Santa Rosa. Johnny was a very proud Marine, and an avid member of the Lions Club and the Bellflower Civic Chorus. Johnny was a great singer who would entertain oncology nurses by crooning classics in the infusion room. Johnny was a huge animal lover and was happy he would be reunited with so many four-legged friends waiting for him on the other side. Memorial services will not be held per Johnny's request, who hoped instead that you would honor his memory by voting against the current administration. In lieu of flowers, Johnny requested any donations be made to the Joe Biden campaign. Semper Fi

Published in Press Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
