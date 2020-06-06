Randall Hanna
February 2, 1957 - May 30, 2020
Randall Wyatt Hanna, "The King", succumbed to his battle with cancer at the age of 63 on May 30th, 2020. To his last day, Randy's room was filled with family, friends, and stories of his "bigger than life" character. His enthusiasm was felt in everything he did. He both lived and loved hard.
Randy was born to Shirley and Norbert "Andy" Hanna. He was a lifelong Sebastopol resident and a graduate of Analy High School where he was known as a prankster, a ladies' man, and an all around nice guy. It was there where he cultivated his passion for sports. He starred in baseball, football and wrestling, which earned him a stack of unclaimed college scholarships. Continuing this love for sports, he coached his two sons in Little League. When sidelined, he was a boisterous grandstand coach and a dedicated ump heckler for all his children and grandchildren. He had an unmistakable whistle that when you heard it, you knew he was watching. In his own sports career he continued playing hardball for local teams well into his 50's.
Randy grew up working at his family's tire shop, Wyatt's Tire Service, where he became well known throughout the county. He also had many side jobs such as lifting houses, operating a commercial salmon boat out of Bodega Bay, and helping clear properties and hauling away junk. He saw one man's trash as another man's treasure.
His Norwegian heritage drew him to the ocean where he fished for, dug, trapped, netted, and plucked nearly every species the Pacific Ocean has to offer. He also enjoyed playing music, hunting, doubling his money at the casinos, telling great stories, his many dogs, collecting arrowheads and heart rocks, spending time with friends, and crabbing with his Leroys.
Anyone who knows Randy would tell you that he had a huge heart. The one thing he loved most was helping other people. This desire to lend a hand was fostered at a young age. As a boy, he and his father would visit local hospitals to lift the spirits of those who were suffering. He displayed this compassion throughout his life. Most recently, he worked the service truck for Occidental Tow and was called upon to assist people stranded on the highways of Sonoma County. Randy would help get their vehicle running and leave them with a smile.
He is survived by his sister Cindy, his three children Jaime, Andy and Gino, his nephew Wyatt, and his grandchildren Dantae and Madaleine. He also leaves behind many, many, many friends whom he considered his family.
A private burial will be held with a proper Celebration of Life to follow when the limitations on gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to a charity that means something to you. Online condolences at www.PleasantHillsMemorialPark.com
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.