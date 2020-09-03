Ransom Buck Turner

February 26,1926 - August 15,2020

Ransom "Buck" Turner passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Buck was born in 1926 in Rupert, Idaho. He played tuba in the school band and studied violin. He was a member of both the football and basketball teams. He joined the army soon after graduation to help in the war effort. Buck went to Stanford University using the GI bill and graduated in 1949 with Great Distinction. He continued his education at Stanford Medical School where he received his MD. While at Stanford Buck met Mary Roberson and married her. Together they had four children. Buck practiced medicine as a General Practitioner/Family Physician for over forty years in Santa Rosa. He was a gentle, quiet man and a devoted healer. He was one of the last doctors to make house calls in Sonoma County. Buck was instrumental in the movement to make Family Practice a medical specialty. Buck was a member of the Board of the Academy of Family Physicians and Chief of Staff at Warrack, Community, and Memorial Hospitals at various times in his career. He served for 24 years on the Health Manpower Commission for the state of California. Buck enjoyed woodworking and built furniture and outbuildings for the family's homes. He enjoyed classical music, and musicals . The Turner family spent many happy hours biking, camping and waterskiing. After Mary's early death, he married Marilyn Anderson, also the parent of four children. Buck was a shy man, but his two exuberant wives kept him in the thick of things. Buck and his second wife Marilyn enjoyed traveling to locales around the world. They had a wonderful group of friends with whom they enjoyed a Sunday Supper Club and annual 4th of July parties.

Buck's children loved him dearly. He is survived by his daughters, Jan Turner, Carol Courville and Beth Proudfoot; his step-children Lisa Sonnenburg, Eric Anderson, Kristen Anderson and Kurt Anderson; 11 grandchildren, as well as two great-grandchildren.



