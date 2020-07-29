Raymond AlcockMarch 6, 1942 - July 22, 2020Raymond Alcock, beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away at home in Windsor, California on July 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born March 6, 1942 in Manchester, England, Ray remained a proud British Subject and Manchester United Fan throughout his life.A graduate from both Leeds University and High Wycombe University with degrees in education and export marketing, he enjoyed a successful career in marketing/sales for over 35 years working in seven countries and 42 states as well as a brief time teaching. Ray spoke three languages fluently and dabbled in several others. He was an avid crossword puzzle solver. In retirement, Ray could be found walking his dog Buster in our local park and frequenting the local grocery stores making friends and sharing a joke and a smile with everyone he met. He was a member of Windsor United Methodist Church.He is preceded in death by his father John Vincent Alcock, his mother Doris Alcock ; mother-in-law Edith Gardinier, daughter, Cathy Ferry and grandson, Matthew Ferry.His survivors include wife of 48 years, Mary Alcock; son, John Alcock; daughter, Kelli Maxwell; granddaughters, Sheila Thomas (Cardwell Thomas) and Katelyn Payne (Kai Payne); grandson, James Ferry (Annie Chen); great grandchildren; Raeonnah Thomas, Kymani Thomas, Jaxton Karanasos and John McMillan. Other survivors include dear friend Ron Turek, cousin, Sandra Barlow; sister-in-law Patricia Duke (Clark Duke), nieces; Lisa Jones and Brenda Thomas.He will be greatly missed by all. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at a later date.