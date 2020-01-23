|
|
Raymond Arthur Handyside
On January 16, 2020, Raymond Arthur "Ray" Handyside, 86, passed away peacefully in his beloved Petaluma. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Zilda, sisters Adell and Priscilla, and granddaughter Caroline Rose.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Patrica Handyside, children Karen and James Ely, Raymond and Britta Handyside, Linda and Robert Masson, Elaine and Robert Pelt, and five grandchildren Barbara and Jacob Ely, Valerie and Jesse Masson, and Caroline Joy Pelt.
Ray never met a stranger - he couldn't go anywhere without bumping into a friend or making a new one.
Born on May 29, 1933 in Royal Oak, MI, Ray grew up on a wheat farm in upstate New York. He served in the United States Air Force before joining IBM as a Computer Systems Customer Engineer. He retired after 32 years with IBM. Ray had a pilot's license and loved to fly. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
Ray married Patricia Thomas in 1961 in Kingston, NY and moved to Petaluma in 1962. Petaluma was the perfect fit for this tech lover, who always claimed to be a "farm boy at heart." Very involved with his community, Ray was a founding member of St. James Parish and the first Grand Knight of the of St. James Knights of Columbus. He was an incredibly loving husband, supportive father, and doting grandfather. Nothing was more important to Ray than his family. He will be so very missed.
The Handysides would like to thank Hospice of Petaluma and the wonderful staff at Post Acute Rehab who became part of our family in caring for Ray.
His Vigil Service will be held January 31, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020