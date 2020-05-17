Raymond Baxman

November 28, 1931 - May 1, 2020

Ray Baxman passed away on May 1, 2020. Ray came from a long line of ranchers here in Sonoma County and spent much of his life in the cattle and sheep business on the Willow Creek Ranch in Jenner, Ca. Ray's life was full tending his cattle and sheep and working the land. Some say Ray was a character; he was always great for a story and a good laugh with friends. He is survived by two sisters, adult children, grandchildren, and a flock of extended family. His children: Bill, Mike, Richard, and Barbara, want to extend their thanks to all those who reached out to Ray in his final days. Ray never forgot a name and stayed sharp as a tack until the end. A ranch barbeque will be held in his honor and announced at a later date, but for now it's time to put the old boy out to pasture.



