Raymond C. SmithRetired Morse Code TelegrapherRaymond (Ray) C. Smith, 88, died peacefully at home in his sleep in Petaluma, CA on Tuesday morning September 8, 2020, with Lena, his loving wife of 54 years, by his side. Born during the Great Depression in Port Chicago, Calif., Ray was welcomed into the world by parents Carl Driggs Smith and Berta Mae Smith (Carter) at his grandmother Ernestine Carter's home. An only child, Ray moved with his parents to Sonora, CA in 1936. Living in Sonora for the remainder of his adolescent years, he enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping with his dad. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout alongside his scout master father. He built many cherished childhood memories where he often told stories of the "good ole days." After graduating from Sonora High School in 1949, he proudly served in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed on Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu. During his time in the Air Force, he quickly learned Morse code as a radio telegrapher. These valuable skills were utilized on a spy plane he was assigned to in the Korean War. With his love for communication and technology, Ray found a perfect calling when he was hired in 1959 as a Marine telegrapher at KPH Maritime Radio Receiving Station in Point Reyes. He made his home in Petaluma. He traveled the long winding miles daily to KPH, sometimes challenged by heavy fog and other critters/obstacles along the narrow path to the seashore. Ray was a professional commercial operator, "one of the best there is." He became known as the senior Marine telegrapher. As the senior Marine telegrapher, he was recognized as an important member of the team of operators who worked until the moment the station closed in 1997. Today, it is known as the Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS), which is part of the National Park Service in the Point Reyes national seashore. Ray was very proud of his position as the senior Morse code telegrapher and had the honor of sending the farewell message for KPH's station shut down on June 30, 1997. He sent the very last message, part of which read, "We wish you fare winds and following seas," in Morse code. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Lena and close friends on various cruises and trips worldwide to places like Italy, Portugal, Azores Islands, New York, and Hawaii. In later years, Ray continued to keep up with technology, which enabled him to enjoy staying connected and sharing news and camaraderie, connecting with all his friends and family. He was a frequent user of FaceTime call, Facebook posts, or, if you were lucky, on occasion a real treat, a surprise mailed letter with a carefully clipped newspaper article and handwritten note inside that he thought you would enjoy. Ray loved his life, his family, and his many friends and was a dear friend to all who knew him. Ray was a proud member of several clubs, including the Petaluma Elks Lodge #901 (PER) serving as Exalted Ruler from 1990-1991, SIRS, Native Sons of the Golden West, and Druids, Portuguese Holy Ghost Society of Petaluma, and the Petaluma Senior Santo Cristo Society. Raymond is preceded in death by first wife Sami Jane, son Mark in 1964, infant son Benjamin in 1958, and daughter Kimaria Smith in 2015. He is survived by wife, Lena Smith; children: daughter Misty Demag (Anthony), son Christopher Smith (Karyn), daughter Sarah Prokop (Jude); was affectionately known as "Papa Ray" to his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and adoringly called "Uncle Ray" or "Tio Ray" by his many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the visitation at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, with social distancing, face masks required, and seating limited to 50, on Friday, September 18, from 10:00 am -12:00 noon with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 P.M. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery but will be limited to the immediate family due to social gathering restrictions; however, a celebration of his life will be planned once people can again safely gather.