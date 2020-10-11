Raymond "Hank" Doherty, Jr.
February 19, 1931 - September 30, 2020
Hank left this earth to be with his maker at the age of 89. He was born in Garyville, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond H Doherty, Sr, and Eva Bossier Doherty and his sister Eva Mae Clayton.
Hank attended Epiphany and Sacred Heart schools and graduated from Balboa High School, Fall '48. Hank loved sports and played quarterback for a semi-pro team in Hayward for several years. Hank met his future bride in September 1949, and they were married in February 1954 after a three-year tour at Ashiya Air Force Base in Japan during the Korean War. Hank was then stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base until his discharge. Hank and Mary settled in South San Francisco where they raised their family of five children. Hank was an insurance adjuster in San Francisco for many years, until he joined the Teamsters Union, Local #226 as a Linen Driver, where he was a shop steward. Hank was passionate about youth sports, coaching and then managing Midget League baseball in South San Francisco for over 20 years. Hank and Mary moved to Auburn, CA for a few years and then settled in Santa Rosa, CA. at The Orchard Community where they enjoyed an active retirement.
Hank is survived by Mary, his loving wife for 66 years, his children, Steve Doherty (Liz Redick), Tim Doherty (Donna), Nancy Agles (Wayne Achziger), Carol Orloff, Joe Doherty (Debbie). He leaves his sister Dot Brown, (Ferndale, CA) brother Jim Doherty (Lori) from Dayton, NV, sister Lil Politis, (Walnut Creek, CA) brother-in-law Ed Gioffre, (SSF, CA) seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Hank also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Interment was private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice or your favorite charity
can be made. Our thanks go to Senior Helpers, Kaiser Hospital, VA, and Continuum Hospice for the admirable care given to Hank during his illness.
We love you and will miss you and keep you in our hearts!