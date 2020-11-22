Raymond " Pete" Eldon Johnson
July 30, 1929 - November 15, 2020
Our beloved Raymond "Pete" Johnson has passed away. After 91 years of a wonderful life, his brain function was still great but his body had worn out. Pete has been a resident of Santa Rosa for over fifty years. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado. He graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1947 and then went on to Brigham Young University. While a reservist in the Navy, Pete was called to active duty in 1952 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Pete worked in various lines of work. He eventually went to work at Mauch Electric in San Rafael and excelled as an electrical estimator. His last job was with Denny Electric in Healdsburg where he was treated as family and enjoyed going to work every day. Pete married the love of his life, Edna, on June 28, 1970. Pete wrote in his journal that the "greatest thing that ever happened to me was being introduced to Edna." Pete and Edna enjoyed traveling especially to England to visit Edna's family who welcomed Pete with open arms. Pete loved driving and he and Edna thought nothing of getting in the car and taking road trips to visit family and explore different states. Their love for each other was loyal, deep, undying and forever. He provided an amazing life for our family.
Pete was intelligent, witty, able to repair anything and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his 4pm cocktail. The Glenmorangie Scotch Whiskey company will be devastated to hear of his passing.
Pete is survived by his wife of 50 years, Edna Johnson, his loving daughters Shelley (Randy) Destruel and Alison (Dave) Moore. He took extreme pride in and will be missed by his grandchildren Anne Marie, Jeffrey and John Paul. He will be dearly missed by his niece and nephew Barbara Oliphant and Steven Oliphant. Predeceased by his father John Thomas Johnson, his mother Cora Johnson, his daughter Susan Adley, his sister Nelda Maxwell and brother-in-law Dean Maxwell.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Memorial Hospice. We would like say a special "thank you" to Li, Patty and John of hospice who took such loving care of Pete towards the end of his life.
A private family internment will be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa. If you wish to make a donation in Pete's honor please do so to Memorial Hospice or your favorite charity
, or just say a toast to him at 4pm with your favorite beverage.