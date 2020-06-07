Raymond Elmer Walker, Jr.

May 17, 1930 - May 20, 2020

Raymond Elmer Walker, Jr. 90, passed peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa, California, after a long battle with cancer. Ray was born in Camden, New Jersey, attended Sewell Elementary, Veterans Memorial Junior High, and Woodrow Wilson High school. At the age of nine, Ray took his first lesson on a clarinet and that began his lifelong love of music. Ray joined the Navy in 1951, achieving Musician 3rd Class on the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier during the Korean War. Following the Navy, Ray attended and graduated from Temple University. It was during this time he met and married the love of his life, Joan Shinn, in 1957. In 1958, Ray and Joan drove across country and began their life together in California, first landing in Woodland, and finally settling in Santa Rosa, where they raised their family.

Ray's principal career was spent teaching music to elementary students at Rincon Valley Union School District, as well as playing in innumerable bands and music organizations. Before his teaching career and during the summers, Ray took odd jobs ranging from dairy farmhand to Good Humor Man. Once retired from teaching, Ray and Joan bought a VW Westfalia van in Germany and toured Europe for six months. Traveling and playing music continued as his passions, blending both when he could, often supported by his loyal "roadie", Joan. Ray lived life to its fullest and continued playing music until the last week of his life. Ray was an adoring father, always present for any family event, hardworking, compassionate towards everyone, a loving and gentle soul.

Ray is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Joan, his son, Gary, his daughter, Sherri (husband David Foote), his grandchildren, Jacob (wife Kaitlyn), Kassandra, Alexandria, Carson, Hasley, and soon-to-be great grandson Wyatt – all of Santa Rosa.

A celebration of Ray's life will be scheduled in the future. Should you wish to make a donation in Ray's name, we recommend either or both of the following non-profit organizations: TRAD JASS, PO Box 2861, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 or New Horizons Band, c/o Brian Sublett, 6811 Gardner Ranch Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store