Raymond Lee Casebeer
It is with great sadness that the death of Ray Casebeer is announced. Passing after a long illness, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Windsor, CA at the age of 87 years. Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Margaret (Peg) and his son Rick, by his sisters, Claudine Rushton, Betty Randall, Barbara Hlebakos, Sherri Estes-Witt and by sister-in-law Debbie Banthrall. Also many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his father Walter Casebeer, mother Marie Casebeer, brothers Eddie and Bob Casebeer, sister Jean Lombardi, brother-in-law Mel Banthrall. Ray dearly loved his family, hunting, fishing and flying small planes. A US Navy veteran.
No Memorial planned at this time.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
