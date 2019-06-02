|
|
Raymond Peterson
September 4, 1948 - February 11, 2019
Raymond (Ray) Clarence Peterson Jr, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on February 11, 2019 at his home in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Faith Peterson, three brothers Mark, Tom, and Kenny and one sister Patty Taylor of Fort Worth Texas, children Kimberley Roberts (husband Phil Roberts) of Rohnert Park CA and Raymond Peterson (wife Rae Peterson) of San Diego CA and grandchildren Keylee Peterson, Ashlee Peterson, Riley Peterson and Emma Peterson and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Ray was born September 4, 1948 in Fort Sill Oklahoma to Raymond and Mildred Peterson. Ray was a First Infantry Veteran serving two tours in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart & numerous combat medals with the Army's 1st Calvary Division and Honorably Discharged in 1972. Ray went on to be a Federal Investigator for the US Department of Veterans Affairs. He spent 33 years seeking Justice for his "Brothers In Arms". In 2005 Ray retired & took every advantage to spend time with his family, Grandchildren, playing video games, adoring his hot sauce collection, and being silly wearing a train conductors hat and Sponge Bob Square Pants attire for his grandchildren. He was honored with caring for his wife of 50 years whom he adored. He was a simple man... extremely humble, gracious, selfless, proud, and he loved unconditionally.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 on Monday June 3rd at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, Sebastopol, CA. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the home of Kimberley Roberts immediately following the service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019