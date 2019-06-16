|
|
Rayna Yaple Pitko
October 13, 1961 - May 8, 2019
Rayna was strong and fierce. Born in Earie, PA to her loving parents, Reid and Joanne Yaple, Rayna spent the majority of her school years in Santa Rosa, CA. Then moving to Tehachapi where she raised her three children. After retirement, she moved to South Florida to be close to her daughter and first granddaughter. And being close to the beach was an added bonus. She had a love for animals and had a passion for bully rescues. Her dogs were her babies and a huge part of her life. She was extremely talented in rehabbing furniture, arts and crafts and was an amazing cook. Along with her parents, Rayna is survived by her precious children, Michael Hulshof, Jamie Hulshof and Chris Hulshof. The light of her life, grandchildren, Gianna, Hunter and Dahlia. Siblings, Robin Sebastiani, Randy Yaple and Renee Martin. Her pups Indie and Sasha. As well as Damian and Rocky who have crossed the rainbow bridge.
Rayna was loved by many and we were so lucky to be a part of her life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019