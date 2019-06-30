|
Rebecca Ann Martin
Passed away on June 16, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 73 years. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Martin of Petaluma. She will be missed by her two daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family members.
Rebecca was born in Trona, CA, but reared and educated in Sonoma County, graduating from Sonoma State University with a bachelor's degree. She married Tom on April 23, 1966, in Santa Rosa and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Rebecca worked in real estate sales for 15 years and in her spare time she enjoyed gardening, boating, traveling and cooking. She led a very active lifestyle and enjoyed being outdoors with her dog, Hunter. Above all, Rebecca loved her family. She was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
At Rebecca's request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to in Rebecca's memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019