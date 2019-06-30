Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Rebecca Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ann Martin


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ann Martin Notice
Rebecca Ann Martin
Passed away on June 16, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 73 years. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Martin of Petaluma. She will be missed by her two daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family members.
Rebecca was born in Trona, CA, but reared and educated in Sonoma County, graduating from Sonoma State University with a bachelor's degree. She married Tom on April 23, 1966, in Santa Rosa and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Rebecca worked in real estate sales for 15 years and in her spare time she enjoyed gardening, boating, traveling and cooking. She led a very active lifestyle and enjoyed being outdoors with her dog, Hunter. Above all, Rebecca loved her family. She was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
At Rebecca's request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to in Rebecca's memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now