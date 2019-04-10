|
Rebecca Ann Stanley
October 19, 1955 - April 2, 2019
Rebecca Ann Stanley passed away on the evening of April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Rebecca was born on October 19, 1955 in Cranston, Rhode Island to Frank and Ruth Dale. She attended Bryant College in RI and received a degree in Medical Transcribing which became her career for the next 40 years. She was a bit of an adventurer and travelled 3000 miles across the country to set up a new life in California with her husband, David.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, David; daughter Kimberly Stanley; sisters, Nancy Nelson and Ruth Maurice; brother Frank Dale and Brother-in-law Paul Stanley.
Rebecca was an active member of the Santa Rosa Quilt Guild. We will miss our wife, mom and seamstress.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019