Rebecca Gbasha
1947 - 2020
Rebecca Gbasha
July 1, 1947 - April 28, 2020
Rebecca was a life-long teacher, retiring from the University of Iowa as Geography Department Chair with a focus on Environmental Social Sciences. She felt called to Santa Rosa in 2011 and became an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, especially as an Education for Ministry mentor and bookstore sage.
On her LinkedIn page, she lists herself as "Utility worker" at the church – an apt description given the electric effect she had on any meeting or prayer gathering.
Always a deep thinker, this was especially true with all things spiritual. She looked at things in a different light, so that listening to her, one's universe was expanded.
Rebecca had a special affinity for, and ministry with, people of differing abilities, including as an Adult Asperger Support Group Facilitator for GRASP, an organization providing programs for individuals with autism spectrum disorders. In the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa she created and facilitated "Jacob's Ladder", a group for people with disabilities, served as a Ministry Development Team member, and was a trusted and accurate person to give advice on discernment and spiritual writing.
Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Bess Byrom. She is survived by her daughters, Torkwase (Mark) Wilson and Ana (Darin) Gbasha, and grandchildren Makai, Aniyah, Zen, Daryn, DeAna, Amalie, and Zion, and by her sister, Jennifer Byrom.
Rebecca was an avid gardener who saw that garden as a symbol of her "life catastrophes and rebirths", and as a way toward all types of healing. Rebecca spent her life trying to identify a more clearly focused, more integrated sense of call. Now she sees clearly, face to face.
A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on May 3, 2020.
