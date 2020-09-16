1/1
Rebekah Anne Reese Konkel
1975 - 2020
October 16, 1975 - August 21, 2020
Rebekah Reese Konkel of Lake County died suddenly on August 21, 2020, when she collapsed at her place of employment.
Rebekah ("Beka") was born on October 16, 1975, at Santa Rosa, California. She was a graduate of Healdsburg High School. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Linda Reese, who died in 1995.
Beka had a passion for children with special needs. She was a school bus driver. Her prior work experience included driving an 18-wheeler as a long-haul-trucker.
Beka led an active life style, and she had been a member of Team in Training and participated in annual bicycling rides around Lake Tahoe and in Santa Rosa's Gran Fondo. She loved animals and was an experienced horseman and rodeo participant. She was also a SCUBA diver. She was an ardent baseball and football fan, and she especially loved the San Francisco Giants. Her favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. Beka was an enthusiastic Disneyland Passholder, and visited there as often as possible.
Beka was a member of Rose Valley Chapter #33, Order of the Eastern Star.
Beka is survived by her spouse and partner, Melissa Konkel; by her father, Philip Reese; and by her step-mother, Karen Reese. She is also survived by her step-sisters Jessica McMillon and Stacy Ditmore, and by her niece Aaliyah McMillon and her nephews Aaden McMillon and Tyler Ditmore. A public memorial service will be planned for the future when it is prudent and health guidelines allow.



Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
