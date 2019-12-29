|
Redmond P. "Bobby" Burke
Passed away at home on December 15, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 87 years. Devoted father of Bridget Burke Weiss (Micah), Sean Burke, Dr. Siobhan Burke and Aisling Burke. Grandfather of Christine Rowland and Michael Rowland. Loving brother of William Burke of McKinleyville, CA, Angela Casey of Doreen Cragh Co. Kildare, Ireland and the late Mary Coca, Francis Burke, Stephen "Joe" Burke, John Joe Burke, Nora "Doda" Wynne, Ruth Teahan and Vera Thompson. Survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Bobby was born on his family's farm in Athenry, Co. Galway, Ireland on May 6, 1932 to Bridget Delia Burke (Molloy) and Stephen Patrick Burke, the fifth of ten siblings.
In 1953 he was sponsored by his Uncle William Burke (whom he was eternally grateful to) and emigrated to the United States thru Ellis Island. He lived briefly in South Orange, New Jersey, and Massachusetts before enlisting in the US Army who promptly returned him to Europe where was stationed in Germany. Upon completion of his service was honorably discharged, became an American citizen and shortly thereafter moved to San Francisco.
He became a member of the Carpenters Union local 22 and worked many iconic projects of the era including Candlestick Park and the Transamerica Pyramid. He tended bar at The Abbey Tavern on Geary Blvd before owning and operating The Blarney Stone - (known then for its Irish breakfast of bangers and spuds after rugby matches at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park).
Bobby moved north in the 1980s first to Sonoma, and finally settling in Petaluma, where he has since resided. He was an avid Giants fan, golfer and fisherman. He especially enjoyed the traditional live music at social gatherings, while regularly traveling back to his home in Ireland spending time with friends and family whom he loved above all. He was a warm-hearted man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma with a reception to follow. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN FUNERAL HOME , 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Burial will take place at Templemoyle Cemetery - Newcastle Athenry, Ireland at a forthcoming date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019