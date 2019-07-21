|
|
Renata (Rena) Guanella Sieboldt
Rena was born in Somers, Montana on March 23, 1931. A few years later, her parent Louis and Lucia moved their family to Santa Rosa, CA, and settled on a small chicken ranch. Rena attended Todd School – Santa Rosa High School Class of 1949. Then to Santa Rosa Jr. College. She married Ken Sieboldt and moved to San Rafael. Rena worked in Real Estate doing title and escrow work until she retired as Vice President. She started doing antiques as a hobby and turned it into a business for 35 years. She was President of American Business Women Association and Kiwanis Club of San Rafael. She is survived by her son Kenneth Sieboldt, Jr. She was preceded in death by her brothers Watt (Carol) and Ray (Beverly) Guanella and sister Irma Bridgett. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held later. The family suggests Memorial Contributions be sent to Hospice By the Bay or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019