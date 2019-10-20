|
Renate ("Mrs. McEnroe") VerMeer
July 21, 1922 - July 17, 2019
Renate VerMeer (known in her Santa Rosa community for many years as "Mrs. McEnroe") positively impacted the lives and education of hundreds and hundreds of children, first through sixth grades. Having taught elementary school in Germany, Hawaii and Santa Rosa at Bennett Valley School and Strawberry School she was well known for her soft-spoken, confident manner of challenging the best of academics and creativity in each child, while encouraging responsibility in each parent.
She was a dedicated teacher who empowered fellow teachers to strive for higher goals. Small but mighty, she was an activist in the school district, attending untold board meetings to advocate and negotiate, on behalf of all teachers, on important issues that impacted teachers and students.
She truly lived her values both in and out-of the classroom, being a role model for environmental awareness, physical fitness, and personal responsibility. She cared deeply about her family, her friends, her students and her colleagues. She served her community by her professionalism and her unwavering integrity.
Although she retired from Bennett Valley School District in 1993, she continued to impact the lives of many more children, spending years of personal time tutoring, counseling, motivating and enriching children's lives. She loved kids, and she expressed that through her life-long dedication to education and her ongoing support of various programs and activities that empower children.
"Loving, caring, protective, dedicated, loyal, honest, thorough, generous, energetic, one-of-a kind, truly unforgettable".
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019