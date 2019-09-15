|
|
Rene Marie Cerini
Rene Marie Cerini, 70, of Petaluma, California passed away at home on September 9, 2019. She was born September 13, 1948 in Sacramento, California to Thelma and Glenn Spuller. She grew-up in Sacramento/Vallejo/Tracy, California and she ultimately moved to Petaluma in 1976.
Rene is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, John Cerini, five children: Lee Friensehner, Janine Fossell, John Cerini Jr. (Kim), Jeff Cerini (Zenna), Tony Cerini (Marcie), eleven grandchildren; Tara, Tori, Ronnie, Johnathan, Taylor, Annika, Jasmine, Tyler, Jade, Devin and Adrienne. Rene was also fortunate enough to meet and hug her three-day old great-granddaughter, Adelyn prior to her death. Rene was the loving sister of Candra (Kandi) Drumm (Marty), Walt Spuller, Marilyn Cook (Jack) and Mary Stewart (Jim).
Rene (Pixie) devoted her life to her family, therefore, her happiest moments were caring for her family. After the children were raised, she turned to her love for animals which ultimately lead her to working for Petaluma Animal Services where she retired from in 2011. That is where she found her little buddy Emmie. She had a stroke on March 12, 2012 which had a major impact on her life. She underwent surgeries and much therapy and was released from the hospital, confined to a wheelchair, in June of 2012 at which time her husband, John, lovingly took over her care. Rene also had COPD and Emphysema and while the combined illnesses devastated her life, she continued to be the warm, sweet and loving person that she was before they took ahold of her. John demonstrated his deep love and commitment to Rene by willingly caring for her for 7 ½ years while she fought her illness with grace, dignity and determination. The love for and commitment to Rene was also demonstrated by her children, family and friends, throughout this journey. In her final days she was showered with visits and love from family, friends and the caring staff and a volunteer from Hospice.
While John will forever have a hole in his heart by her loss, he also feels blessed to have spent the last 42 years with Rene by his side where they found what love really was. Rene will never be forgotten and will be missed by all.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA and a Funeral Services on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the mortuary. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma, CA. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice By the Bay, 355 W. Napa St., Unit B, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019