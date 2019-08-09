|
|
Rene Mendiola Purugganan
Rene Mendiola Purugganan, age 68, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on August 5, 2019. He was born in Guam in 1950, a son of Esteban and Jesusa Purugganan. Rene is survived by 4 children, Michelle (Kendrick) Purugganan-Wells, Jessica (Joe) Tulloss, Steve (Whitney) Purugganan and Alexis Purugganan; grandchildren, Isaiah, Isabella, Caleb, Nora, Brittany, Adeleha, Zion and Gabriel; his mother, Jesusa Purugganan and siblings, Roy, Ray (Barbara), Steve (Teresita), Ralph (Antonia), Juanita (Ralph) Kolarik and Herlita (Joey) Purugganan. He was preceded in death by his father, Esteban Purugganan and a sister in-law, Alice Purugganan.
Rene was born and raised on the island of Guam, the eldest of seven siblings (four brothers, two sisters). His childhood years were defined by the strong Chamorro culture of the island including a firm foundation in family & faith. He was a star athlete as a youngster, excelling as an All-Star baseball player as a teen. After high school Rene joined the Army in 1968, attended basic training in Fort Ord, CA and served as a part of the MASH unit in Korea. He was selected to play on the Army baseball team that toured Asia while serving. Upon returning to Guam in 1970 he began work at Guam Memorial Hospital where he was first introduced to what would be a long career in the medical field. In 1972, Rene made the life changing decision to move his young family to Santa Rosa, CA to pursue a career in radiology and earned his AS Degree in Radiologic Technology from Santa Rosa Junior College, becoming part of the very first graduating classes of it's kind at SRJC. He went on to have a distinguished 40-year career as an expert in the field servicing the community and his co-workers at Redwood Regional Oncology Center and the medical offices at 121 Sotoyome Drive in Santa Rosa. He made a lasting impact on the lives of his many co-workers/friends over the years describing him as fun-loving, incredibly generous, selfless, caring, giving, fatherly, a mentor, a teacher, loving and always wanting to help others. Rene was a devoted father to his children and was an amazing, loving grandfather ("Papa Rene"). Nothing put a smile on his face like his grandchildren as they are truly his pride and joy. He also took great pride in the familial foundation he and his siblings built here in Santa Rosa over the years which now reaches nearly eighty family members. He loved to host family parties to bring everyone together – brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others. He was the patriarch and his family meant the world to him. When Rene wasn't working or spending time with family you could always find him on the golf course. He was a talented athlete and was immediately hooked when he took up the game in 1980. Rene absolutely loved the game of golf! It was his true passion and, in time, he became a scratch golfer and well-known in the local golf scene He loved the challenge, the competition, the comradery, the friendships and the great peace he experienced on the golf course. Neena Christensen, his wife since 2004, was by his side through his last days. Rene passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and his siblings. We are heartbroken by losing this great man. We love and miss him dearly and we are comforted only in knowing he is now rejoicing in Heaven.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. After the burial, a celebration of life will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019