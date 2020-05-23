Rexlynn "Lynn" Deis
December 28, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Rexlynn "Lynn" Joan Deis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in the comfort of her loving home in Windsor, CA.
Lynn was born on December 28, 1940 in Stockton, California to John Osgood Knox and Dorothy Alta (Harper) Knox. She was a member of the California Pioneer Society and actively participated in Christian Youth Organization.
Lynn graduated from Lincoln High School in June 1958. She attended college at UC Berkley and Sacramento State, graduating in 1963. After graduation she began teaching elementary school in Florida from 1962 to 1966. Shortly after moving back to California Lynn met the love of her life, Jim, on New Year's Eve 1966. Certain they had found "the one" Jim and Lynn married on August 13, 1967 and shared 52 happy years together.
Lynn taught in Campbell Union School District from 1967 to 1977. After years in the San Jose area, Jim and Lynn moved to Bear Valley in 1977 to start a new chapter skiing and running the local general store. Lynn loved the small community of Bear Valley and was active in many local groups including serving as President of the BV Music Festival for 3 years. Lynn, always creative and artistic, began painting beautiful art pieces which she often presented as gifts for her family and friends.
After their family started to expand, Lynn and Jim moved down from the mountains to Sebastopol in 1989 to live closer to loved ones. Including Jim's siblings Dan, Larry, and Marilyn and their extended families. Always the loving stepmother to Gretchen, Lynn expanded her family with three grandchildren, Robert "Bo", Ashley, and Jesse.
After 30 years living on two acres in the country Jim and Lynn moved to Windsor to enjoy the simpler things in life including not having to scale a large and steep driveway to get to the mailbox.
Lynn was an avid animal lover and talented gardener, both of which could be seen around her home. Her yard would flourish with vegetable gardens, flowers, and water features making her yard a special oasis for all. Her home was a sanctuary for all animals, including cats, birds, racoons, and more. Lynn had a special connection with cats, often known to be able to get even the shyest of strays to eventually come and curl up on her lap.
Showing her love for all those around her, Lynn was able to express how much she cared through her skill of gift giving. She had a special knack for selecting the perfect gift and wrapping it like an object d'art. For a woman who loved all holidays and decorations, none were as special as Christmas. Lynn made every space in the home truly beautiful for Christmas making it a treat for any visitor to come and experience the holiday magic.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Jim Deis; stepdaughter, Gretchen Erdmann; grandchildren, Bo, Ashley, and Jesse Erdmann; and sisters, Dorothy Bramwell and Virginia McClary of Stockton, CA. She is preceded in death by her siblings John Knox Jr and Grace Coates.
A celebration will be delayed until a future date when congregations are safe for her loved ones.
707-823-5042
Published in Press Democrat from May 23 to May 25, 2020.