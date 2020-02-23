|
Rey Keith Frimmersdorf
Born in San Francisco on August 7, 1938, he died of injuries due to a fall on February 3, 2020. Life was always an adventure for Rey. Some of those adventures starting in high school when he took care of polo ponies in Golden Gate Park, later working in construction and became a journeyman carpenter and always finding time to ski, hunt and play tennis. Rey married and his daughter, Pamela was born. He went to work at PG&E in the stock and bond department and obtained his securities license in 1968. He worked as an investment advisor until his death and his great joy was helping people. Finding himself single again, in 1969 he married the love of his life, Isabel, and together they continued life's adventure moving to Sebastopol in 1970 and Oakmont in 1999. Rey always wanted to learn to fly and obtained his private pilot and instrument licenses. He flew his own planes for over 40 years. He became interested in acting and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild for over 25 years appearing in movies and television.
There were dogs to care for, somewhere to travel, something to build, something to fix, someone to joke with, playing tennis, friends to help and share in a glass of wine or scotch…and always with his own unique style and sense of humor.
He leaves his wife, Isabel, his daughter Pam and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Arthur Reed Taylor.
A private family service was held at Calvary Cemetery on February 20, 2020. A gathering of friends will be held in the Spring.
Donations in his name can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020