|
|
Reynaldo Martinez
Reynaldo Martinez, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at home in Santa Rosa, California. He was born in Pittsburg California to Eleodoro and Lola Martinez. He is survived by his devoted wife Consuelo (Connie) Martinez, brothers Frank (Marline) and Ellie. He is also survived by his grandsons, Dominic, Henry, Daniel, Ryan, Elliot and great-grandson Noah along with many family and friends that loved him dearly. Sadly, he is preceded in death by his sons Henry and Raymond.
Everyone is invited to visitation between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with Rosary at 5 p.m. on Sunday December 29 at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. Mass and burial will be on Monday December 30, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 398 10th Street, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019