Reza Zeinal
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Reza Zeinal, born August 6, 1945. He leaves behind his wife Fatemeh, his children Farid and Majid, his grandchildren Jazmin, Daizi and Asah, his sisters Firouzeh and Nahid, and his brother Jamshid. Reza was a kind, generous, and dedicated man. He made the treacherous journey from Iran to America during the Iran-Iraq war in 1985. Reza led the life of a true American dreamer. He never ceased to work hard and provided a privileged and beautiful life for his family. Reza and his devoted Fatemeh owned numerous dry cleaners in Marin and Sonoma counties. They ran a successful business and their customers came from near and far not only to get their clothes cleaned but to make conversation, laugh, and sometimes even enjoy a meal in the storefront. Reza's generosity and love for all shone bright in his every deed. He was a practical joker; he never missed the chance to make someone laugh or give them a good scare! Reza loved his family more than anything. And if you weren't biologically related, and he liked you, you became family upon meeting him. Reza was the fedora wearing Grandpa to so many. We are sad that he has moved on, but we are so lucky to have had so many cherished years and crazy adventures with him. We lost him to a long battle with cancer on February 15, 2020. Reza was a very spiritual man and he believed in a wonderful place after death. We ask that you keep him in your prayers as he makes the journey of passing over.
Private Services have been held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020